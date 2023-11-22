Cardi B Slams Fan for Criticizing Gym Video After Getting Plastic Surgery: ‘You Have to Maintain It’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Cardi B didn’t hide the fact that she got plastic surgery, but she still puts in the work to maintain her physique. The 31-year-old rapper slammed a social media user for criticizing her workout video, claiming that it wasn’t authentic due to Cardi getting cosmetic alterations.

“I hate influencers who do this get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh [sic],” the X user tweeted on November 21 in response to a video of Cardi at the gym, showing off a pair of green leggings.

Shortly thereafter, the “I Like It” artist clapped back, “How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat [sic].”

She added in her tweet, “Also there’s this thing called visceral fat … It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t [liposuction] it only thing you can do is work it out! THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT [sic]!”

Cardi has uploaded social media videos and photos over the past few months of her workout and stretching routine. In April, the “WAP” rapper shared a TikTok post of herself stretching, in which she explained, “A lot of people are so ignorant, like, ‘Why are you working out? You have lipo, but there is this thing called visceral fat. … Visceral fat is that fat that surrounds your organs that you cannot lipo, and that’s why sometimes girls with lipo might have a snatched waist with a gut, and that’s because they’re not working out their visceral fat — they just keep eating and eating and their waist is small, but they still got a belly. That’s why you gotta work it out.”

In the post, Cardi insisted that she wants “toned thighs, and you can’t buy toned thighs.”

Previously, the rapper revealed that she got liposuction and a breast augmentation, and she had butt implants removed in the past. In 2022, Cardi revealed during an Instagram Live that she had 95 percent of her biopolymers removed.

“If you know what biopolymers is, it’s ass shots,” she explained before warning her followers not to undergo the procedure. “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young — if you 19, 20, 21 — and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass and everything,’ and you resort to ass shots, bitch, don’t f**king do it.”