Britney Spears Claims ‘All’ of Her Jewelry Was Stolen From Her Home

Britney Spears revealed on social media that all her jewelry was stolen from her home on Sunday, May 26. “So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen…it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing. So I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me… and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone… it’s so thin,” the 42-year-old singer said in an Instagram video.

The “Toxic” singer documented her evidence, opening all the drawers showcasing a jewelry box with very few accessories inside. “I’ll show you guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen,” she said. “It’s all gone…All my jewelry is gone.”

The pop star also went on to disclose via a separate Instagram Post that she was recuperating from a two-month-old cold. “I’ve been sick for two months with a stupid cold…I had it before Mexico and I’m very nasally and congested in my nose, it sucks. It went away when I first got back home, but came back yesterday…I got a Z-pak and I’m hoping it goes away. I constantly feel a little tired like I want to go to sleep, and things are fuzzy,” expressed the American singer.

Aside from the back-to-back posts, Britney was spotted on May 2 outside the Chateau Marmont hotel barefoot and wrapped in a blanket as the Los Angeles Fire Department reported to an apparent injury, confirming later through their spokesperson that “no one was transported” to a hospital.

The “Circus” singer then released a statement on Instagram confirming she had twisted her ankle. “Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!,” Britney noted. “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace.”