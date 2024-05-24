Why the Royal Family Has Postponed Their Public Engagements

Buckingham Palace disclosed that the Royal Family will not take part in any public appearances amid Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement about a general election on July 4.

As stated by the palace on May 22, “Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a general election, the royal family will —in accordance with normal procedure — postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign…Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”

According to People, King Charles III – who returned to the public eye in April after receiving cancer treatment— and Prince William were set to attend social outings this week but have canceled.

The news dropped by the former Queen Elizabeth II’s house was released nearly at the same time the Princess of Wales shared that as she focuses on recovering from battling with cancer, she will be off-duty until the fall of 2024. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson voiced. The health update comes into play after the Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis back in March.

“It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful … My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” expressed the royal in a video. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she added.

With the Prime Minister stepping foot into office in October 2022, this upcoming election will be the first in five years for the United Kingdom. “This person will represent a local area (constituency) in the House of Commons for up to five years…There is a choice of several candidates in each constituency. Some will be the local candidates for national political parties. The candidate that receives most votes becomes their MP…The political party that wins the most seats in the House of Commons at a general election usually forms the new government…Its leader becomes Prime Minister,” the website states on how the process of the election works.