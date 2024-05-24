Serena Williams Praised for Relatable Video Struggling to Fit Into Denim Skirt

Serena Williams is a real one, and her fans couldn’t help but praise her for a new social media video she shared. The 42-year-old mother of two appeared in a recent Instagram clip, in which she struggled to fit into her form-fitting denim maxi skirt amid her postpartum journey. While filming herself trying to fit the skirt over her hips in a mirror, Serena explained she’s “almost there.”

“Ok everyone, I have been working my 🍑 off!” the former tennis pro captioned the post. “Let’s see what happens with my jean skirt. Can I fit it yet? Check it out!”

In response to her video, multiple celebrities and supporters credited Serena with her transparency. Actress Octavia Spencer commented, “Thank you for doing this and showing that it’s a process after giving birth for world class athletes. You’re even more stunning and real!”

JoJo also chimed in by commenting, “Relaaaaaaaaaaaaateeee!!! You got this, beautiful.”

Other fans also applauded Serena for giving everyone a realistic glimpse into her postpartum journey.

“I’m crying. I love that she would show us this,” one fan commented, whereas another wrote, “Thank you for showing us this bc the struggle of getting the ‘mom body’…. ‘unmom-bodied is so tough. People just don’t understand. Thank you for being vulnerable for us moms who are still fighting the good fight to bounce back [sic].”

Serena welcomed her second child, daughter Adira, in August 2023 with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. They also share daughter Olympia together.

After giving birth to Adira, Serena has shared her thoughts on postpartum body changes. In February, she shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a bikini while cradling her baby girl on a boat. In her caption, the athlete opened up about managing physical “change” since giving birth.

“Loving yourself is essential,” she began in her caption. “I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk — that milk sustains @adiraohanian I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you. Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym.”