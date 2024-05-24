Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi ‘Quietly’ Married in a ‘Low-Key’ Setting: Report

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have reportedly tied the knot! The couple — who were engaged since mid-2023 — “quietly” married earlier this month but are “planning a bigger ceremony” for their loved ones sometime this year.

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” The Sun reported on Friday, May 24. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year, but now, they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, first sparked romance rumors in 2021 after developing a friendship at first. They eventually made their red carpet debut as a pair at the British Academy Film Awards in 2022.

After announcing their engagement in April 2023, the Stranger Things actress dished on her wedding plans during an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in August of that year.

“It’s such an exciting time in my life,” Millie said at the time, adding that she planned to keep her vows with Jake private. “I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So, I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest.”

Story is developing …