Lady Gaga Teases Possible Beyonce ‘Telephone’ Sequel: ‘I’d Like to Pick Up the Phone’

Hello, hello, baby, is there a “Telephone” sequel on the horizon? Lady Gaga responded to the rumors about her and Beyoncé possibly creating a second part of their 2010 music video. While there is no guarantee of it, Gaga, 38, shared an optimistic reaction.

“Whenever Beyoncé calls, I’d like to pick up the phone,” the A Star Is Born actress told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, May 23.

Although there’s no word of a continuation of “Telephone” yet, Gaga revealed she has “been working on [her] new music all the time.”

“I just can’t wait to give it to the fans,” she told the outlet. “They hate when I say, ‘Soon,’ but soon.’

Bey, 42, and Gaga released their record-breaking music video in 2010. In the video, the two powerhouse vocalists created a Thelma & Louise-themed story, with them driving away into the distance. The clip ended with the note, “To be continued,” but it never was.

Before the “Break My Soul” hitmaker released her new album, Cowboy Carter, she teased her country music during the Super Bowl. At the time, she released the single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which fans took as a hint at a possible collaboration with Gaga. In Gaga’s hit song “Poker Face,” she opens the track by singing, “I wanna hold ’em like they do in Texas, please.”

“Hear me out,” one fan tweeted in February. “Beyoncé’s song is called ‘Texas hold ‘em’ and Lady Gaga has a song called ‘Poker Face.’ This is giving ‘Telephone’ era, but what if it’s a prequel to ‘Telephone’ and on Lady Gaga’s next album is the official sequel?”

Another fan weighed in on the rumors by tweeting about Gaga’s “Telephone” music video character. “Lady Gaga was arrested [on] February 11, 2010,” the social media user began in a tweet. “Today, February 11, 2024, Beyoncé announced Act II. One track is called ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and one of Gaga’s most famous songs starts with “I wanna hold ‘em like they do in Texas’ TELEPHONE PT 2 CONFIRMED [sic].”

Other internet sleuths also pointed to the cover art of Bey’s “Texas Hold’ Em” single, noting that the taxi looked similar to the yellow and red vehicle that Bey and Gaga have in their “Telephone” video.