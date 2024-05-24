Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Address Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘House of Kardashian’ Participation

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner reacted to Caitlyn Jenner’s participation in the House of Kardashian documentary during the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians on Wednesday, May 22. “There’s this new documentary about our family and apparently whoever has been calling people that have either once been in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary and no one really has agreed to do it, except for Caitlyn,” Khloé, 39, mentioned in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“Kris always wanted to be more than just a housewife,” the former Olympian stated at one point in House of Kardashian, causing the mother-daughter Kardashian duo to react. “Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. Okay, kill me,” responded his ex-spouse on their reality TV show.

Though the Good American co-founder knows her former stepdad has the right to speak, she expressed. “Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants. I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light,’ she went on. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”

Caitlyn – formerly known as Bruce Jenner – helped raise the four Kardashian children, Khloé, Kourtney, Kim and Rob from Kris’ previous marriage to the late Robert Kardashian Sr., who died in 2003 due to esophageal cancer. The then-married couple went on to welcome Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe shared that she felt “hurt” by Caitlyn’s involvement in the documentary while discussing it in the latest episode of The Kardashians. “This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too,” she said. “And I was very close to Bruce. Bruce and I … I used to lay in bed with him and watch Unsolved Mysteries all the time.”

Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, who brought up the topic to Kris and Khloé in the clip, expressed his disapproval with Caitlyn’s choice. “Have you seen that bulls**t she’s doing?” Scott, 40, said.

Unlike her family’s opinion, Kim said she was not hurt by Caitlyn in a confessional. “I got so many text messages, like, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings that this is what your stepdad says about you?’ It honestly doesn’t,” Kim, 43, explained. “I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I’ve had.”

– by Jessica Acosta