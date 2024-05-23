Jeremy Renner Provides Health Update More Than One Year After 2023 Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner shared a health update with fans more than one year after his snowmobile accident in an interview on Wednesday, May 22. “I’m feeling pretty great. I’m feeling pretty strong. Starting the season this year at the beginning of the year was a little dicey, strength-wise, but by the end of it, usually you’re pretty shattered energy-wise, but I feel pretty strong,” the 53-year-old actor expressed on Good Morning America.

Following the January 2023 incident in Nevada, the Hawkeye actor was dedicated to making a full recovery. After helping a family member in the midst of plowing snow, the 14,000-pound snowmobile ran him over and resulted in Jeremy breaking more than 30 bones and suffering from chest trauma. About one year later, he returned to portray the role of Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown, although it was not easy.

“I had to cross the threshold of like, “Do I want to tell fictional stories?” Jeremy explained in his latest interview. “I’m worried about real life, putting a foot in front of another to walk, right? So once I crossed that … the production was really great. I had to physically and emotionally lean on the cast and crew to get through the days. They compensated with scheduling and stuff, so I could get stronger.”

Although he made this comment to GMA host George Stephanopoulos, he admitted to the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview that he was “treated like a child actor” when he returned to the set of Mayor of Kingstown.

Co-creator Hugh Dillon of the show sought permission from Jeremy’s mother to have him return for filming. “To try to create some truth and then get the audience to believe it, while I’m just trying to learn to walk again, to put one foot in front of the other and not get up in agony,” said the Hurt Locker actor to the publication. “I’m doing all these things to find my footing on the planet again. The idea of going into a fictional world — I have to be honest with you, I had to really consider, Is this something I really want to do?”

The Marvel superhero has confirmed that he is in the midst of writing a book, in which he will open up about the accident. “It’s something pretty healing [and] cathartic for me, things to unpack throughout the near-death experience, and life and death, and all things recovery and things learned throughout that process,” he said of his upcoming memoir.

Since the traumatic accident, Jeremy’s view on life has changed. “I’m alive. I’m walking through life with a smile on my face,” he told the outlet. “And there’s nothing that’s ever going to change that. Nothing. It’s impossible for me to have a bad day.”

– by Jessica Acosta