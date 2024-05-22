Jared Padalecki’s ‘Walker’ Series Canceled After 4 Seasons

Jared Padalecki is hanging up his cowboy hat for now. The 41-year-old Walker actor announced that his CW series was not renewed for a fifth season in a new statement, which he shared to Instagram on Wednesday, May 22. In his post, Jared included a clip of a cowboy hat.

“Howdy y’all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you,” Jared began in his caption. “#Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season. It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off.”

The Supernatural alum went on to note that he and the cast and crew of Walker “have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful.”

“Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs …WITH THE FANS,” Jared added in his caption. “In this world, home isn’t a ‘place;’ it’s a relationship. ‘Places’ can be lost. ‘Relationships’ can live forever.”

At the end of his Instagram announcement, Jared called the series an “honor to be a part of.”

“Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever,” he wrote. “It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again [sic].”

The CW also released a statement about the show’s cancelation. Per Variety, the network stated, “We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons. We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network.”

The outlet reported that the series’ cancelation comes amid the network’s structural changes. The CW’s new owners, Nexstar, has shifted away from scripted TV shows and toward “low-cost foreign imports and co-productions as well as sports and unscripted series,” according to Variety.

Walker premiered in January 2021. The show was a reboot of the 1990s western drama series Walker, Texas Ranger. The reboot series cast included Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagan and Jared’s real wife, Genevieve Padalecki, in a recurring role.