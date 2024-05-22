Chad Michael Murray Makes Rare Comment About Brief Sophia Bush Marriage

Chad Michael Murray recalled his past marriage with former co-star Sophia Bush in an interview on Tuesday, May 21. These One Tree Hill alumni were previously in a two-year relationship, followed by a marriage that lasted five months in the early 2000s.

“I was a baby. I didn’t know up, down, left, right,” stated the One Tree Hill protagonist to The Cut. The father of three added, “You move out there and you go, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do now? Get married? That’s exciting!’”

Chad and Sophia first met on the set of the popular teen drama, in which their characters were ironically each other’s love interest. Though they hit it off in 2003, their relationship became rocky and resulted in Sophia seeking to annul their marriage in early 2006. A couple months after her request was rejected, the two were permitted a divorce that year in December.

Brooke Davis even chimed in on the subject during a 2018 interview with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy. “Everybody’s been 22 and stupid,” she said. “People won’t let it go. Can you imagine the idiot you dated when you were a senior in high school — if people still would not stop talking to you about?”

“It was not a thing [marriage] I really wanted to do,” expressed Sophia to Andy. She clarified in the 2018 interview, “How do you let everybody down?” after Andy asked how she got so deep into a marriage if she was not prepared.

When Chad and Sophia were together, rumors circulated over his former relationship with ex Erin Foster. Chad and Erin, 41, dated from 2001 to 2002. Fans speculated whether or not the Cinderella actor was unfaithful to Erin in order to pursue Sophia. Chad has declined to comment on the rumors.

After Chad and Erin called it quits in the early 2000s, she moved on. The actress confirmed her new relationship with female soccer player Ashlyn Harris during her April Glamour cover story. As for Chad, he eventually married his wife, Sarah Roemer, in 2014. The spouses share three kids together and have chosen to keep their names away from the public eye.

– by Jessica Acosta