Chad Michael Murray’s Wife Sarah Roemer Gives Birth To Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer, who just welcomed their third child! Sarah confirmed she gave birth to a baby girl via Instagram in a post made on Saturday, August 19 — alongside sharing the first photo of the newborn who had a heart shaped scar on her ankle.

“Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love!” Sarah, 37, penned. “Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast,” she added. The baby appeared to be sleeping in the partial image shared, showing the little girl cozy in a striped blanket. Chad, 41, re-shared Sarah’s post via his Instagram story and wrote, “Heart full. #family.”

The couple did not reveal their new baby’s name, and have opted to keep the names of their older children private, as well. Alongside the newborn, Chad and Sarah are also parents to a son, 6, and a daughter, 5, who they have never publicly shared photos of.

The two have been together for almost a decade, first meeting in 2017 when working on the series Chosen, which streamed on Crackle TV. They walked down the aisle that same year, later confirming they were married in January 2015 — alongside with news of Sarah’s first pregnancy with their oldest son, who was born in May 2015.

Chad confirmed that Sarah was pregnant in a sweet post on July 8, sharing a photo of her cradling her bump to his Instagram page. “Baby #3 loading…Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one,” the Buffalo, New York native wrote alongside a red heart emoji. He then made fun of the quality of the photo, which was snapped on an iPhone 8. “Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it,” he signed off.