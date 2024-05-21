Jennifer Lopez Briefly Recalls Ben Affleck Engagement Amid Split Rumors

Lopez went on to recall the time where she felt starstruck by Barbra Streisand, “‘Oh my god, I love you,’ ” said the 54-year-old. “She kinda was like asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time that Ben had given me years ago.”

The former Selena actress went on to specify how Streisand was shocked by the massive ring, saying “‘So that’s a big diamond!’ and I was like, ‘Yes it is!’”

Although this quick shout-out to the Gone Girl actor was made, “Bennifer” is rumored to have split for a second time. According to multiple outlets, the two are living separately in Los Angeles. The speculation continues at the events in which J. Lo has been appearing solo, such as her premiere for Atlas and at The Met Gala, for which she co-chaired.

Additionally, Jennifer “liked” a social media post that described a romantic partner who lacks “integrity and emotional safety,” one who “lacks effective communication skills” and “doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”