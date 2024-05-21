Jennifer Lopez Briefly Recalls Ben Affleck Engagement Amid Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez reminisced about her first engagement with Ben Affleck amid breakup rumors while on press tour Monday, May 20, for her brand new Netflix Film, Atlas. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the “Jenny From the Block” singer briefly mentioned Ben after providing insight on the moment where Marvel’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson, was left starstruck at the sight of seeing her idol for the first time at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Lopez went on to recall the time where she felt starstruck by Barbra Streisand, “‘Oh my god, I love you,’ ” said the 54-year-old. “She kinda was like asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time that Ben had given me years ago.”
The former Selena actress went on to specify how Streisand was shocked by the massive ring, saying “‘So that’s a big diamond!’ and I was like, ‘Yes it is!’”
Although this quick shout-out to the Gone Girl actor was made, “Bennifer” is rumored to have split for a second time. According to multiple outlets, the two are living separately in Los Angeles. The speculation continues at the events in which J. Lo has been appearing solo, such as her premiere for Atlas and at The Met Gala, for which she co-chaired.
Additionally, Jennifer “liked” a social media post that described a romantic partner who lacks “integrity and emotional safety,” one who “lacks effective communication skills” and “doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”
Amid the split rumors, Ben was spotted over the weekend picking up Jennifer at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on May 19.
The couple goes way back to the early 2000s where they were the heartthrobs of Hollywood but split nearly two years later in 2004 “Bennifer” then rekindled their love in 2021 and tied the knot in “Sin City” in July 2022. Since then, these Hollywood superstars have been living the married life by co-parenting their children from previous marriages.
Jennifer shares her twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben shares his kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.