Jennifer Lopez Attends ‘Atlas’ Premiere Solo Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors: Photos

Jennifer Lopez was flying solo while attending the Monday, May 20, premiere of Netflix’s Atlas at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Although the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate has been to events without her husband, Ben Affleck, in the past, the 51-year-old actor’s absence took place amid ongoing split rumors between the spouses.

For the red carpet premiere, Jennifer wore an elegant black and white ensemble: a white strapless crop top with a long, black mermaid-styled skirt. She accessorized with a black clutch and a green necklace with a set of matching earrings.

Over the weekend, the “On the Floor” hitmaker was photographed in a car alongside Ben in Los Angeles. According to multiple outlets, the Good Will Hunting co-writer was picking Jennifer up at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on May 19. As paparazzi swarmed the famous pair, Ben and Jennifer flashed smiles for the cameras before driving away.

Although they’ve been spotted together over the past few days Jennifer shocked fans when she “liked” a social media post that described the downfall of a relationship. The post’s message read that people “cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety,” who “lacks effective communication skills” and “doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”

On top of this, several outlets have reported that Jen and Ben have been living separately in L.A. while Ben has been filming his movie The Accountant 2.

Neither Ben nor Jennifer has publicly commented on the breakup speculation.

The couple — famously dubbed “Bennifer” since the early aughts — have been married since 2022. They first started dating in 2002 and got engaged after meeting on the set of Gigli. However, they called it quits by early 2004.

Jennifer and Ben went on to marry their now-ex-spouses. The Selena actress was married to ex-husband Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and she shares her twins, Max and Emme, with him. As for Ben, the Argo star was married to ex-wife Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they share children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel together.

Nearly 20 years after their breakup, Ben and Jennifer reconciled in 2021 and tied the knot more than one year later in Las Vegas. They also held a formal wedding ceremony over the summer of 2022.