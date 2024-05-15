Reese Witherspoon Reprises Elle Woods Character to Tease ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Series: Photos

Who could object to a Legally Blonde prequel series? Reese Witherspoon took the stage at Amazon’s first upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday, May 14, to tease the upcoming show. In signature Elle Woods fashion, the 48-year-old actress dressed up in her character’s pink outfit — and she even brought Bruiser!

Not only did she dress up as the iconic lawyer, but Reese also did the memorable “bend and snap,” according to social media videos captured at the event. Shortly thereafter, the Morning Show star informed the audience that she and Amazon had been “cooking up” an “origin story” for Elle.

“So, here I am to tell you the most amazing news ever — which is that we are going back to high school with Elle!” Reese said as the crowd cheered.

The prequel series is titled Elle and was produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Hello Sunshine. Its official logline reads, “Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Reese gushed over how eager she is to release the show.

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series!” she said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that? I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine — along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell — for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”

The head of Amazon MGM Studios television, Vernon Sanders, also released a statement, calling Elle Woods “one of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history.”

“We are honored to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers,” Vernon added. “Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable.”

Legally Blonde was released in 2001. Fans adored the film so much that the movie created a legacy, as a second installment, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, hit theaters in 2003. Additionally, a third film titled Legally Blondes was released in 2009, focusing on Elle’s twin cousins instead of the Harvard Law School grad. Eventually, a Broadway musical was produced.