‘Legally Blonde’ TV Series: Everything We Know About Reese Witherspoon’s Upcoming Show

What, like producing a Legally Blonde spinoff series is hard? Fans of Reese Witherspoon‘s original 2001 film can rejoice now that they can watch a brand-new television show! It’s been more than 20 years since we last saw Reese rock Elle Woods’ iconic pink legal attire in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The franchise even spawned multiple sequels and a musical, in addition to a third film that was announced to be in the works in 2020.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about the upcoming Legally Blonde TV series!

What Will the ‘Legally Blonde’ TV Series be About?

Variety reported in April 2024 that plot details aren’t available yet. The original 2001 film focused on Elle Woods: a California college student who loves fashion and gets accepted into Harvard Law to win her boyfriend, Warner, back. However, upon seeing her potential and talent as a lawyer, Elle realizes what ultimately matters to her.

In the 2003 sequel, Elle takes her career to Washington D.C. to outlaw testing on animals. While working in D.C., she runs into the rigid and judgmental Congresspeople and lawyers, who deride Elle for her fashion and demeanor.

The spinoff direct-to-video movie, Legally Blondes, premiered in 2009 and starred twins Milly and Becky Rosso, who played the younger cousins of Elle. Reese did not appear in the film. In 2017, Legally Blonde: The Musical came out on Broadway.

A third Legally Blonde film was announced in 2020, expected to be written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. However, the project was delayed and fans have not been given an update.

How to Watch the ‘Legally Blonde’ TV Show

Since a release date has not been projected yet, viewers will have to wait and see. However, Amazon Prime Video is distributing the show, so they can stream it on the platform when it comes out.

Who Is in the ‘Legally Blonde’ Show Cast?

Cast details have not been disclosed since the series is still in the early stages of development. Original film cast members included Reese, Luke Wilson and Jennifer Coolidge. The three starred in both the 2001 and the 2003 movies.

Will Reese Witherspoon Star in the ‘Legally Blonde’ Series?

As of now, Reese is not slated to appear in the film, but she is expected to executive produce the project under her company, Hello Sunshine.