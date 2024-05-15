 Katy Perry’s Daughter Called Her By Her Stage Name: Interview – Hollywood Life

Katy Perry Reveals Her Daughter Called Her By Stage Name in Hilarious Interview

The 'American Idol' judge revealed that she wasn't happy with her daughter calling her 'Katy Perry' during an appearance on the Home Shopping Network.

May 15, 2024 1:00PM EDT
Katy Perry recalled a hilarious story of her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove calling her “Katy Perry” during an appearance on HSN’s The List With Debbie D on May 9. The “Teenage Dream” singer, 39, revealed that she wasn’t all too pleased when her three-year-old daughter began calling her by her stage name unprompted.

While talking about her daughter, Katy showed that she wasn’t really thrilled to have her daughter call her by her stage name. “She called me Katy Perry yesterday,” she said on the show, via E! News. “I was like ‘Uh uh girl, I’m mama to you.’ She’s like, ‘You’re also Katy Perry.’ I’m like, ‘Uh uh. I’m mama. Don’t you call me Katy Perry, I’m mama!'”

For those who may not know “Katy Perry” isn’t the American Idol judge’s real name. Katy was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, but she changed her name to Katy Perry to avoid any confusion with actress Kate Hudson. Her albums have been released under the stage name.

Katy shared a few other stories about her daughter throughout her appearance on the Home Shopping Network. It’s clear that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 47, are very loving parents to their girl. The popstar shared her reasoning behind her daughter’s middle-name Dove. “I like the alliteration of the DD,” she said. “Dove is peace, I want her to be a peace maker. Even though she is just wild and fun and crazy, I just think there’s a peace that I want to surround her and for her exude.”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer is also currently in the middle of her final season as a judge on American Idol. While looking back on her time on the show, Katy recently shared how her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan reacted when they learned she was pregnant in an Instagram post on Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12. She included the clip alongside other milestones from her pregnancy with Daisy. “Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol,” she wrote in the caption.

