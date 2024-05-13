Katy Perry Reveals ‘Brothers’ Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie’s Reactions to Her Pregnancy With Daisy: Watch

Katy Perry celebrated Mother’s Day by looking back at the beginning of motherhood. While taking to Instagram on May 12, the 39-year-old “Firework” hitmaker shared a carousel of photos, including the moment she told her fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, that she was pregnant.

“So, you’re not [allowed] to tell anyone, but I’m very pregnant,” Katy whispered to Luke, 47, and Lionel, 74, in the clip that was included in her post. Both of them high-fived and hugged Katy as she shed a few tears.

Throughout the gallery post, Katy included other snapshots from her journey since she found out that she was pregnant with Daisy, now 3 years old. The first slide featured her positive pregnancy test followed by what appeared to be an emotional FaceTime call between Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Other shots in the post included her baby bump photos.

For the caption, Katy wrote, “Today, I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove … there is nothing like a Mother’s love … never take it for granted … Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come.”

She also listed the memories that accompanied each slide, starting with, “1. Og pee stick! 2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague) 3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol 4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time. 5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove [sic].”

Katy and Orlando, 47, welcomed their daughter in August 2020. They’ve chosen to keep Daisy out of the public eye as much as possible. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought Daisy to one of her mom’s Las Vegas residency concerts in November 2023.

At the time, Katy took a moment to address her daughter directly from the stage. She began by gushing, “Daisy, I love you so much,” as the crowd awed the shout-out.

“You’re my best friend, and I’m so glad you’re here,” the “Teenage Dream” artist continued. “I’m gonna sing this next song. I think you know it, OK? It was in 2008, and mommy was a little bit wild back then.”

Since then, Katy has had a busy few months. Earlier this year, she announced that she was leaving American Idol after seven seasons.