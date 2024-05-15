Chris Hemsworth Slams Ex Marvel Actors Who ‘Bash’ Their Films: ‘It’s All a Lesson’

Chris Hemsworth is proud of the work he’s done throughout his acting career. While “humility goes a long way,” as he noted in a new interview, the 40-year-old movie star called out the Marvel actors who “bash” their films because they were box office flops.

“It’s, like, ‘They’re films that are successful — put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them,'” Chris said during a recent interview with The Times of London. “And it used to bother me when actors would later talk about the show with guilt or shame. Humility goes a long way.”

Additionally, the Australia native opened up about the “harsh” criticism that superhero movies have received from Hollywood icons, such as filmmakers Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese.

“It felt harsh. And it bothers me, especially from heroes,” Chris confessed. “It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space. Those guys had films that didn’t work too — we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, ‘Cool, tell that to the billions who watch them.’ Were they all wrong?'”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star got his start in show biz after landing multiple television gigs in the early 2000s. He got his big break when he was cast to play Kim Hyde in the Australian soap opera Home and Away, which he discussed in his new interview.

“One of the older actors on Home and Away said, ‘We don’t get paid to make the good lines sound good, but to make the bad ones work.’ That stuck with me,” Chris said. “But hey, it’s all a lesson. And if I ever went back to [Thor], I’d wonder how we could change it again.”

By 2011, Chris’ acting career reached new heights when he was cast as Thor, the mythological god of thunder from the MCU. He appeared in multiple films as the character, including the most recent one, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Last month, the Cabin in the Woods actor opened up about his performance in Love and Thunder, admitting that he “didn’t stick the landing” with it.

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” Chris told Vanity Fair on April 30. “I didn’t stick the landing.”