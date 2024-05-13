Jennifer Lopez Is the ‘Thinnest’ She’s ‘Ever Been’ After Wrapping ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez is booked and busy, and she’s now in “fighting shape” all thanks to a new movie. During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate revealed how she trained for a film that wrapped production.

“I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” the Shotgun Wedding star explained. “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now.”

The musical film is an adaptation of the 1990s Broadway production. Jennifer plays the lead role, Aurora, per Variety. The story takes place in 1981 in an Argentinian prison, where the character Luis Molina creates Aurora as a fantasy. He imagines her in movies, including one as the role of a spider woman who can kill her prey with a kiss.

While reflecting on the sacrifice she had to make while working on the movie, the “On the Floor” hitmaker also noted how she stays in shape while going on tour.

“It’s moving your body, constantly moving your body, it’s traveling, it’s doing two hours of exertion every night,” she noted. “It’s a time when I get, like, in a really good kind of healthy shape.”

Not only has she been working on the movie, but Jennifer is also preparing to go on tour, she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

“I am going on tour. It’s a baby tour,” she acknowledged. “It’s, like, 28 shows I’m doing across the United States. I haven’t been on tour in a while, so I figured, like, let me get out there. I have new music. Let me just kind of put it out there.”

The award-winning pop star clarified that the first show is scheduled for the end of June.

Since she’s accustomed to staying in shape for performing and for on-screen roles, Jennifer was also seen in the Netflix action film The Mother last year. In March 2023, she explained her fitness regimen to Us Weekly, noting that exercise is “a very important part of [her] life.”

“I’m always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated,” Jennifer told the outlet. “I’m not afraid to challenge myself, so I’m open to pushing myself, which is what I’m doing right now as I rehearse for my new album, [This Is Me… Now], coming out this summer.”