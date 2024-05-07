Lana Del Rey Smiles With Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala After Taylor Swift Releases ‘thanK you aIMee’

Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian looked like they were having a great time together as they walked the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. The moments where they were talking on the red carpet came just weeks after Lana’s friend and collaborator Taylor Swift released the scathing diss track “thanK you aIMee” on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Both Lana and Kim were seen chatting with each other on the red carpet, and they posed together for a photo, showing off their fantastic outfits. Kim sported a silver corset gown, with a leafy design down the skirt, while Lana had some vines crawling up her champagne-colored dress, with a matching veil held up by the vines. Both ladies looked completely stunning.

As they walked the carpet, they were each asked what they loved most about one another by Harper’s Bazaar. Kim said “everything,” and Lana pointed at her and said her “waistline,” making a reference to her outfit and the corset, which accentuated her tiny waist.

While Lana, who was featured on Taylor’s Midnights cut “Snow on the Beach,” did not address her pal’s feud with Kim, she was asked which song was her favorite from The Tortured Poets Department. “It’s beautiful,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s the one, ‘Whose Afraid of Little Old Me,’ whatever that title was.” Besides guesting on the Midnights track, Taylor also brought Lana on stage when she won the 2024 Grammy for Album of the Year. The “Shake It Off” singer had also complimented her pal while accepting the award.

The Met Gala did come just weeks after Taylor released the song “thanK you aIMee” from The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. Given the capitalization of the title and the lyrics of the song, many fans have speculated that the song was about Kim. “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I couldn’t wait to show you it was real / Screamed ‘F**k you, Aimee/ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’,” Taylor sings in the chorus.