 Billie Eilish Says Masturbation Is an ‘Enormous Part’ of Her Life – Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish Says Masturbation Is an ‘Enormous Part’ of Her Life: ‘People Should Be Jerking It’

In a new interview with ‘Rolling Stone,' the Grammy winner also gets candid about sex and why it’s her ‘favorite topic.’

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
April 24, 2024 12:00PM EDT
Billie Eilish
View gallery
Billie Eilish arrives at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Mar 2019
Billie Eilish Attends 60th Annual Clio Awards Hammerstein Ballroom. 25 Sep 2019 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA513313_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540875_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish is ready to talk about sex, baby. In a new interview with Rolling Stone published Wednesday, April 24, the Grammy winner shared her thoughts on intimacy and why it’s one of her “favorite” topics to discuss.

“My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way,” Billie, 22, told the publication. “People are so uncomfortable talking about it and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it. I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about and I think that should change.”

When asked what she does to decompress, the “bad guy” singer said sex can help. “That s*** can really, really save you sometimes, just saying,” she said. “Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

During her candid interview, Billie also pointed out that masturbation can be a taboo topic for women. Based on her experience, self-pleasure has brought more confidence into her life.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards Michael TRAN / AFP)

“TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me,” she said. “People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life.”

Billie added that she likes to masturbate in front of a mirror “partly because it’s hot,” but it also provides a “raw, deep connection to myself and my body.”

“I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful,” she said. “You can manufacture the situation you’re in to make sure you look good. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable. I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation.”

As Billie prepares for the release of her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, she knows reporters may ask about the music’s subject matter, particularly the sexual nature of her song “Lunch.” But based on her latest interview, the artist is open to speaking her truth.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Billie said. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years.”

ad