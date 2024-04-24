Billie Eilish Says Masturbation Is an ‘Enormous Part’ of Her Life: ‘People Should Be Jerking It’

Billie Eilish is ready to talk about sex, baby. In a new interview with Rolling Stone published Wednesday, April 24, the Grammy winner shared her thoughts on intimacy and why it’s one of her “favorite” topics to discuss.

“My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way,” Billie, 22, told the publication. “People are so uncomfortable talking about it and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it. I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about and I think that should change.”

When asked what she does to decompress, the “bad guy” singer said sex can help. “That s*** can really, really save you sometimes, just saying,” she said. “Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

During her candid interview, Billie also pointed out that masturbation can be a taboo topic for women. Based on her experience, self-pleasure has brought more confidence into her life.

“TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me,” she said. “People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life.”

Billie added that she likes to masturbate in front of a mirror “partly because it’s hot,” but it also provides a “raw, deep connection to myself and my body.”

“I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful,” she said. “You can manufacture the situation you’re in to make sure you look good. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable. I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation.”

As Billie prepares for the release of her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, she knows reporters may ask about the music’s subject matter, particularly the sexual nature of her song “Lunch.” But based on her latest interview, the artist is open to speaking her truth.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Billie said. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years.”