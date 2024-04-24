Why Ashley Iaconetti Thinks Susie Evans and Justin Glaze’s Romance Will Be a ‘Success Story’ (Exclusive Interview)

Sometimes, the best couples simply start as the best of friends. Before Ashley Iaconetti Haibon married Jared Haibon, the Bachelor in Paradise stars were close pals.

Now, the couple can’t help but root for Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans and Justin Glaze, who recently turned their friendship into something more.

“I think it will be a success story,” Ashley, 36, exclusively told Hollywood Life while partnering with Dawn Professional. “I think that they were so cute with every Instagram they would post sort of teasing it. I was always like, ‘come on, come on’ and then I talked to them in November on my podcast and they were actually together at the time, but they weren’t ready to reveal that.”

In January, Susie, 30, and Justin, 29, exclusively confirmed to E! News that they moved out of the friend zone and were officially dating. The big step was something that looked familiar to both Ashley and Jared, 35.

“The way that they spoke about their friendship, it was so much like us,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host explained. “I haven’t been able to hang out with them together since that time, since they’ve been together like in person, but Ben Higgins did our podcast with the two of them together and he said that he would be very surprised, after spending time in their presence, if they didn’t end up getting married.”

When asked if it’s flattering when fans call Susie and Justin the new Ashley and Jared, both parties didn’t object. As Jared said, “That’s very sweet.”

Back in May 2018, Ashley and Jared filmed a tear-filled episode of The Story of Us to open up about their journey from friends to something more. Now, the married couple are expecting their second child later this year.

Before their family expands, however, the reality stars are keeping things clean with the Dawn Professional manual pot & pan detergent. From their house to their Rhode Island coffee shop titled Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge, the pair have found a way to keep things tidy.

“I’m always looking to find products that are more efficient, that save time, that provide a better service and Dawn Professional does that,” Jared said. “Every time I clean, it has a superior clean. It’s more efficient and saves me time.”

Ashley added, “All that spinach and artichoke dip and the buffalo dip that he has just baked onto these pots and pans, with a little swipe, it’s gone.”