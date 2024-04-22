Sydney Sweeney Dances in Sexy White Skirt & ‘Apologizes’ for ‘Having Great’ Breasts: Video

Sydney Sweeney isn’t apologizing for who she is! The Immaculate star, 26, enjoyed the weekend with “good times and tan lines,” as she stated in an Instagram carousel post. The first snap featured Sydney wearing a brown bikini top while enjoying a sunny day, followed by a video taken on a beach at sunset, where the actress wore a white two-piece ensemble and danced the night away. In a separate picture in the post, Sydney posed for the camera in a gray sweatshirt that read, “Sorry for having great tits.”

Other photos within the gallery included some of Sydney’s friends, who apparently tagged along for the tropical trip. During their vacay, Sydney also shared pictures of herself on a boat in a pirate costume wearing a Nana Jacqueline dress.

Less than a week prior, Sydney made headlines because a Hollywood producer publicly slammed her. According to multiple outlets, film producer Carol Baum informed an audience at a screening that she doesn’t “get” Sydney.

“I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [Anyone But You] because I wanted to watch it,” Carol explained. “I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. … I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this movie — [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other.”

Carol then recalled telling her class at the USC School of Cinematic Arts “Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer, but then the question was asked, ‘Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’ Well, that’s a really good question … that’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.’”

In response to Carol’s comments, a rep for Sydney provided a statement obtained by several outlets.

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” the spokesperson said. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.”

As for Sydney, the Euphoria star has been open about the criticism she’s received from the public. While hosting Saturday Night Live in March, she poked fun at the objectification that she’s faced in showbiz while unveiling the “five-point plan” she presented to her parents at the beginning of her acting career.

“It says, ‘Audition, get an agent, do commercials and short films, then get my SAG card.’” Sydney pointed out, before revealing what her “plan B” was as a joke: “Show boobs.”