Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Addresses the ‘Vitriol’ She’s Received Amid Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’

Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is addressing the hateful comments she’s recently received. Just hours before Taylor Swift released her double album, The Tortured Poets Department, the fitness influencer penned a public note responding to the “vitriol” she has gotten from social media trolls.

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol,” Kayla tweeted on Thursday, April 18. “Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘y’all’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone [sic].”

Earlier that day, Kayla tweeted about seeing “all these new albums” being released as of late. “There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter,” the on-air sports reporter wrote.

Although she did not mention Taylor, 34, in her message, online users were convinced that she was shading the “Love Story” hitmaker.

“Taylor doesn’t need your streams,” one fan account for the pop star tweeted in response. “Girl bye… always throwing some sneaky little shade but don’t have the guts to just come out and say it. Insecure and extremely immature!!” another chimed in, whereas a third claimed, “Taylor actually wrote a song for ‘that girl.’ Haters gonna hate hate hate … [sic].”

Another X user went so far as to comment, “Girl, everyone can see through you playing victim. baiting swifties, then crying about being bullied. rinse and repeat. boring [sic].”

However, several fans came to Kayla’s defense, pointing out that their crude assumptions don’t represent what Taylor would have wanted from her fans.

“Taylor would be mad disappointed in y’all. She’s not about this,” one person commented under one of Kayla’s tweets. Another Swiftie also weighed in by writing, “Also to all swifties who come to Kayla’s page to hate – you embarrass your idol and also the few normal people that do like TSwift (me) by being the stereotype of jealous, insecure, juvenile mean girls who are also borderline racist any time they address a black person [sic].”

Kayla and Travis, 34, were together from 2017 until 2022. Ever since the NFL player started dating the “Karma” artist over the summer of 2023, Kayla found herself under a difficult spotlight. In October 2023, she shared an open letter to Black women, reminding all to remember that when feeling “inadequate,” this time “is only a small chapter in your story.”

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” Kayla began in her letter. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath tell you that you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

That month, Kayla spoke to PEOPLE about handling a “major breakup,” without naming Travis in the interview.

“Just full transparency, I went through this major breakup, major life change, and I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time,” Kayla explained. “I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating. I was really abusing melatonin to sleep at night.” She continued, “I’m posting content and people are like, ‘You look so good. Tell us your tricks. You look amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m miserable. I’m miserable. I’m depressed.’ My abs were amazing, I had a six-pack. And it was like, ‘I had never felt so bad in my life.’”