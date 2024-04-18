Rihanna Reveals That She Models Her Sons’ Outfits After Their Dad A$AP Rocky

Rihanna admitted that her “biggest hack” when it comes to knowing how to style her sons’ outfits is by following their dad A$AP Rocky. The popstar, 36, revealed that she takes inspiration for her sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, from her boyfriend, 35, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at a launch event for her Fenty and Puma collaboration.

RiRi explained that she had initially thought about how she would dress daughters if she had them, but since she has two boys, she looks to their dad for inspiration. “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky,” she told ET. “Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, ‘Oh, I’m going to dress her in these cute little things,’ but then you get sons and you’re like, ‘What do I do?'”

Ultimately though, things have worked out just fine as she’s able to look to the Long.Live.A$AP rapper as a model for her sons. “I was like, ‘You know what, I have the biggest hack — their dad,'” she told the outlet.

Rihanna was discussing her boys’ fashion at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe launch event on Wednesday, April 17. The “Work” singer stunned on the red carpet as she rocked an oversized, beige coat over a brown button-down shirt with matching baggy slacks. Her hair was bright blonde and straight. She also accessorized with a set of orange sunglasses.

Besides taking inspiration from her beau, Rihanna admitted that she has been excited getting to design clothes that she can also see her kids wear. “I’ve gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we’re doing the Creepers,” she told ET. “It’s really fun, it’s cute to see my kids like wear stuff that… I made and designed. It’s really incredible.”