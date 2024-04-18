 Rihanna Reveals She Models Her Sons After Boyfriend ASAP Rocky – Hollywood Life

Rihanna Reveals That She Models Her Sons’ Outfits After Their Dad A$AP Rocky

The "Umbrella" singer admitted that she takes style inspiration from her boys' father in a new interview at the launch of her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 18, 2024 9:18AM EDT
rihanna
View gallery
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A very pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive for dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, looking ready to have her baby any day now. Pictured: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Nespo restaurant in Nice, France. Pictured: ASAP Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL8424106 220623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky come out of their Parisian hotel for the Louis Vuitton after party wearing Louis Vuitton. Pictured: ASAP Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL8261581 200623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Image Credit: Neil Mockford/WireImage

Rihanna admitted that her “biggest hack” when it comes to knowing how to style her sons’ outfits is by following their dad A$AP Rocky. The popstar, 36, revealed that she takes inspiration for her sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, from her boyfriend, 35, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at a launch event for her Fenty and Puma collaboration.

RiRi explained that she had initially thought about how she would dress daughters if she had them, but since she has two boys, she looks to their dad for inspiration. “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky,” she told ET. “Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, ‘Oh, I’m going to dress her in these cute little things,’ but then you get sons and you’re like, ‘What do I do?'”

Ultimately though, things have worked out just fine as she’s able to look to the Long.Live.A$AP rapper as a model for her sons. “I was like, ‘You know what, I have the biggest hack — their dad,'” she told the outlet.

Rihanna stuns in beige at the Fenty x Puma launch event. (Neil Mockford/WireImage)

Rihanna was discussing her boys’ fashion at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe launch event on Wednesday, April 17. The “Work” singer stunned on the red carpet as she rocked an oversized, beige coat over a brown button-down shirt with matching baggy slacks. Her hair was bright blonde and straight. She also accessorized with a set of orange sunglasses.

Besides taking inspiration from her beau, Rihanna admitted that she has been excited getting to design clothes that she can also see her kids wear. “I’ve gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we’re doing the Creepers,” she told ET. “It’s really fun, it’s cute to see my kids like wear stuff that… I made and designed. It’s really incredible.”

ad