Prince Harry Officially Removes U.K. Residency by Declaring the U.S. His Home

Prince Harry has officially made the United States his home. The Duke of Sussex, 39, filed paperwork to make the U.S. his home on Wednesday, April 17. Harry filed the document with Companies House, the U.K.’s corporate registrar to formally update his country of residence. The paperwork was to update paperwork for his nonprofit Travalyst Limited, according to The New York Times.

Harry moved to the United States in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, two years after they got married. The pair decided to move as they opted to step back from royal duties amid a rift within the family. The pair have returned to the U.K. on a few occasions for different events for the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee and her funeral.

Back in February, Prince Harry discussed whether or not he was deciding on becoming a U.S. citizen during an interview with Good Morning America about the Invictus Games. “I’m here standing next to this with these guys and the American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he said. “Do I feel American? Um, no. I don’t know how I feel.”

While Harry showed that he’s given some thought to becoming a U.S. citizen, the recent filing is simply a formality. The filing confirms that their residence was established on June 29, 2023, the date that they were scheduled to make their exit from their U.K. home at Frogmore Cottage.

While the Duke of Sussex has officially declared America to be his home, an insider recently said that they believe that Harry may be open to returning to royal duties amid his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. “I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no,” the source told Page Six in February. “I don’t think it’s something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own.”