Chrissy Teigen Slams Online Troll Who Accused Her of Having Kids to ‘Stay Relevant’

Chrissy Teigen didn’t hold back when a troll called her and her husband John Legend out in an Instagram comment on Monday, April 15. The troll had commented on a post from @CommentsByCelebs, calling out Chrissy, 38, and John, 45, over a post about one of their children. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model had the perfect snarky response to shut down the hater and their nasty comment.

The Instagram account had shared a screenshot of sweet comments that Chrissy and John had written about their daughters Luna and Esti. The troll had tagged both the model and musician and accused them of “always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids.” They wrote, “No one cares.”

Chrissy didn’t hold back when she replied to the comment to let them know that she is not trying to “stay relevant” by discussing her kids. “Yes very bored and need attention and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids,” she wrote.

Chrissy is no stranger to calling out trolls on the internet. Back in June, she shared a screenshot of a TikTok video where a user had accused her of having a “new face.” She fired back to let them know what had happened and shut down any negative comments. “‘No mean intentions???’ But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s**t. I gained weight,” she wrote.

Back in 2021, Chrissy even took to her comment section to clap back at someone who accused her of deleting negative comments. “People in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments,” she said. “They think that I delete them, but like what? That’s like next level hater, when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate. You’re crazy. “If I leave a comment underneath somebody’s photo, even if it’s nice. ‘You look great! I love this outfit!’ People get all sorts of mad, because I am alive.”