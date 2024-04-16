O.J. Simpson’s Executor Takes Back ‘Harsh’ Comment About Not Paying Goldmans

O.J. Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne put his foot in his mouth after his comments warning that Ron Goldman’s family would not receive any payment from the ex-football star’s estate following his death. Malcolm, who was O.J.’s attorney from 2009 until his death, walked back his comments in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, April 15.

Following O.J.’s death, the attorney was revealed as the executor of his estate, and he revealed plans to fight the payout of a $33.5 million civil lawsuit to the Goldman family in an interview, published on Friday, April 12. “It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing,” he told The Las Vegas Review Journal. “Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

In the new interview, Malcolm admitted that Fred Goldman’s claim would likely be honored. “I can tell you in advance, Fred Goldman’s claim will be accepted. And his claim will be handled in accordance with Nevada law,” he told THR.

He continued and he explained his reasoning behind his initial “harsh” statements. “Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking s**t. My advocate instinct is was, ‘Oh, you’re gonna keep s****ing on him even after he’s dead?’” he said. “Fine, you know? You get nothing.’ And so, those were my remarks then. But I backtracked, and they were pretty harsh remarks. And now I’m going in the other direction.”

O.J. died following a battle with cancer on April 10. He was 76. His family announced his death in a statement. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” they said.

Following his death, Fred Goldman reacted to his death by speaking about how it was a reminder of his son’s death. “The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years. It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone,” he told NBC News.