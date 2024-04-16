Charlize Theron Brings Daughter August Out for Rare Public Appearance: Photos

Charlize Theron is rarely seen out with her children, August and Jackson, but she recently stepped out with August, 7, for a mommy-daughter date! While attending a fashion show in New York City, the 48-year-old movie star was photographed holding her daughter’s hand as they walked into the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, April 15.

For the evening, Charlize wore a black, long-sleeved top with a tan maxi skirt that featured black lettering. Though the event was indoors, the Bombshell actress wore a pair of sunglasses and kept her hair tied back in a neat bun. As for her daughter, August was dressed in a blue and white jacket and a white dress. She accessorized with a black clutch purse.

It appeared that Charlize’s eldest daughter, Jackson, 11, didn’t tag along for the outing.

Charlize has raised her daughters as a single mom since adopting them in 2012 and 2015. Last year, the Oscar winner opened up about raising her children now that they’re growing up. The three have bonded over their love for Taylor Swift, and Charlize took August to one of Taylor’s concerts in 2023. Meanwhile, Jackson chose to see the Eras Tour concert movie with a group of friends.

“My oldest daughter went to the movie with a bunch of friends,” the Monster star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “Yeah, she doesn’t wanna do that stuff with me anymore. She’s just like, ‘Mom, just drop me off at the mall, please, please!'”

Since their mother is one of the most famous women in Hollywood, Jackson and August have watched Charlize appear in various projects, from films to Dior ads. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, the mother of two noted that her kids didn’t fully understand what she does for work.

“In their heads, they’re like, ‘We know you work, but we’re not 100 percent sure what you do,'” Charlize told the publication at the time. “My younger one goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can’t hold a job.’ And my older one, she’s a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we’re walking through an airport and [she sees me on a billboard] and she’s just like, ‘Oh my God, you’re on a f**king wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!’ And I’m like, ‘That will pay for your college!'”