Maren Morris Celebrates First Birthday Since Divorce: ‘The Bridge Has Been Crossed’

The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer-songwriter entered her 34th year with a post thanking all of her amazing friends for support during a trying time.

April 11, 2024 11:57AM EDT
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd. Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards, in Nashville, Tenn51st Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 08 Nov 2017
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Maren Morris is moving forward from her split from Ryan Hurd. As the singer celebrated her 34th birthday, she welcomed the year with a heartfelt post admitting that going through the last year was “something.” As she marked her first birthday since her divorce from Ryan, 37, the country singer, 34, sounded positive as she was looking to the future.

Maren shared a bunch of photos from her birthday festivities, including a shot of herself wearing a long, black leather coat and open-toed high heels. She also shared a closer look at her pedi and shoes, an “Altro Paradiso” hat, her tapping wineglasses together with friends, and a video of herself sipping a drink with a friend while wearing a stylish black outfit with a green leaf design.

In the caption, Maren marked her birthday by greeting her new age and reflecting on the past year, while thanking her friends for being there for her. “Hello, 34,” she wrote. “The year of 33 was… something, but the bridge has been crossed and I’m on the other side. to the wonderful women in my life who carried me over it: I’ll never be able to repay you.”

It was revealed that Ryan and Maren split after five years of marriage in October 2023. She cited “irreconcilable differences” in the documents. They finalized their divorce in January. They also share a son, who was born in 2020.

Maren and Ryan are seen at the 2023 US Open. (Gotham/GC Images)

“The Middle” singer opened up about the split for the first time in December 2023, joking that she “cut all the trauma out of my hair” in an interview. “I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces,” she said in a SiriusXM interview. She also explained at the time that she wasn’t jumping back into dating just yet. “I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now, that’s kind of been my way of dating is just through song,” she said.

