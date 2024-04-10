Prince William Shares First Social Media Post After Wife Princess Kate’s Cancer Revelation

Prince William has returned to social media nearly one month after his wife, Princess Kate, revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world. Although William, 41, did not mention Kate’s health in his latest message, he signed the note with his initial, “W.”

“Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses , @RachelDaly3 . Plenty more goals for Villa now! W,” he tweeted on Wednesday, April 10. The Prince of Wales was referring to the news of soccer player Rachel Daly’s decision to retire from the women’s team.

Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W https://t.co/JXmadhxW7L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2024

William’s tweet comes amid his family’s health crisis, as both his wife and his father, King Charles III, have been diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer this year. On March 22, Kate, 42, shared a video to her and William’s social media account, revealing that she and her husband have “been doing everything we can to process [her cancer diagnosis] and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The spouses share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis together. Kate appeared in the social media clip alone.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Kate began in her speech. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

While reflecting on the “incredibly tough couple of months for [her] entire family,” the Princess of Wales also noted that she has a “fantastic medical team.” She also insisted that she is “well and getting stronger every day.”

After praising William for being a “great source of comfort and reassurance,” Kate ended the video by telling fans that their family needs “some time, space and privacy” while she concentrates on her medical treatment.