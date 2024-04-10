 Morgan Wallen’s Ex KT Smith Speaks Out After His Arrest – Hollywood Life

Morgan Wallen’s Ex KT Smith Responds to Rumor That His Arrest Is Related to Her Marriage Announcement

The "Last Night" singer's ex-girlfriend, whom he has a son with, said that she hopes that his Nashville arrest was just a "slip-up" from the path he's on.

April 10, 2024 10:20AM EDT
Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend Katie “KT ” Smith spoke out about the rumors that the incident where he allegedly threw a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar had to do with her announcing that she was getting married in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday, April 8. Despite a report that the One Thing At a Time singer, 30, was sent into a tailspin over his ex’s marriage, KT said she didn’t necessarily think that was the case.

Morgan was arrested on Sunday, April 7. He was charged with three felony counts for reckless endangerment after he allegedly tossed a chair from the roof of Eric Church’s bar. His bond was set at $15,250, and he was released a few hours later. His court date is set for May 3. Shortly after the arrest, a source claimed that KT’s elopement with fellow influencer Luke Scornavacco “just crushed” Morgan in a report from Daily Mail“Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life,” they told the outlet.

Despite the report, KT explained that she had no reason to believe that was the case. “Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline,” she told Daily Beast“I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement.”

KT further explained that she was hoping for the best for her ex. “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior,” she said.

KT revealed that she and Luke had eloped in an Instagram post on April 3. Morgan and KT dated for about three years, and they were even briefly engaged. Despite calling off the engagement, they stayed together for some time afterward. They also have a son together, who was born in 2020.

