Camila Cabello Slays in Miniskirt & Knee-High Boots in Bacardi Campaign: Photos

Camila Cabello is the new face of BACARDÍ! The 27-year-old pop super star partnered with the rum brand and posed in a series of new photos, wearing several outfits that were on theme with the campaign. One of the fashion pieces included a miniskirt with matching knee-high boots and a sheer beige top.

The “Bam Bam” hitmaker was filming a video for the liquor company. In the clip, she dances with a group of people while enjoying a colorful cocktail.

“I’m beyond excited to be partnering with BACARDÍ,” Camila said, according to a press release by the company. “I’ve always thought of BACARDÍ as the quintessential rum brand. To me, BACARDÍ is synonymous with the spirit of the Caribbean and, of course, good cocktails and a great party. The campaign we worked on is unlike any project I’ve done before. I can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

Camila is currently embracing her new music era. After going blonde earlier this year, she released her latest single, “I LUV IT.” However, it’s still unclear when she is releasing her fourth album.

When it comes to her upcoming music, the “Señorita” hitmaker recently explained what went into the writing process during her “Call Her Daddy” interview in March. At the time, host Alex Cooper asked Camila whether or not the dating rumors between her and Drake were true since the two were spotted hanging out together in Turks and Caicos in 2023.

“Well, first of all, I wouldn’t say just straight up vacation. It was vacation plus some work,” Camila pointed out cheekily. “But I will say, you know what? I love that man, I love him. … I love him so much, and I really listened to him a lot during the writing process for my album, and I really thought that he would like my album.”

Camila then recalled DMing Drake, 37, to ask him if she could get his opinion on her new album.

“So, I DM’ed him, and I was like, ‘Hey, I would love to play you my album. I honestly feel like you would really love it,'” she added. “Because I listen to him a lot, and I really do feel like musically in a lot of ways we like the same things. … It was such a surreal moment to play Drake my songs. That’s another one of those things that’s like, wow I never would have expected this would happen. It’s a dream. And he’s so generous and so kind.”