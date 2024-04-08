Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Kiss on the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet: Video

Cue “Love Me Like You Mean It.” Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet for the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7. The country star, 30, and Outer Banks actor, 31, were both super stylish as they attended the country music award show. The photographer called out for them to kiss, and after a quick exchange, Chase grabbed her face and planted one on Kelsea.

Kelsea was gorgeous in a long, red David Koma dress. The outfit included a lacey, sheer skirt and plenty of sparkling jewelry. Meanwhile, Chase kept his outfit simple with a white jacket, over a matching t-shirt and a set of black pants. They looked super cute as they kissed on the red carpet before the big show. Ahead of the show, the “Blindsided” singer gave a closer look at her dress on social media.

Kelsea was serving as the host of the whole award show, and she showed off a ton of stylish outfits throughout the evening. She was also nominated for CMT Performance for the Year and Video of the Year for her song “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” as well as Female Video of the Year for “Penthouse.” Besides hosting, she also performed her reimagined version of her 2014 song “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

Since Kelsea and Chase started dating in early 2023, the pair have not been shy about showing off PDA on plenty of occasions. The Outer Banks star has also supported his country singer girlfriend by attending lots of red-carpet events and award shows with her.

The pair’s relationship is still going strong over a year since they first got together, but Kelsea admitted that they did skip Valentine’s Day together back in February. The singer admitted they each had busy schedules during the holiday. “He’s filming. I’m recording,” she told E! News. “We’re both with our second loves, which is work. Our first loves really — until we knew each other.”