Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Stare Lovingly at Each Other on 2023 CMAs Red Carpet: Photos

Kelsea Ballerini, 30, and Chase Stokes, 31, heated things up on the red carpet at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards on November 8 with an adoring gaze. In photos from the event, the country bombshell wore a pink, one-shouldered silk gown with a thigh high slit as she stared lovingly into the Outer Banks star’s eyes. She wore her platinum blonde hair in soft, old Hollywood curls, and accessorized with matching pink stiletto heels and jeweled chandelier earrings. The soft pink dress gave off a Grecian glow with its sideswept folds and lovely design, and a swipe of bright red lipstick perfected the elegant look.

Chase matched her glam vibe in a monochromatic black suit with a bit of country flair, as he smiled as his girlfriend. In a recent interview, the TV star admitted that his gorgeous leading lady had influenced his sense of style. “Honestly, she’s given me a little yeehaw,” he told PEOPLE for an interview at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 6. “I mean, I grew up in the south, so like not entirely, but she’s definitely brought it out in me.”

In an August interview, Kelsea opened up about her relationship, saying that she’s “so happy” with him. “I’m so happy,” she gushed during an appearance on the TODAY Show at the time. “He’s here too. It’s nice to feel so supported and seen.” She also went so far as to call the actor, “such a wonderful human being.”

Chase and Kelsea were first linked in December of 2022 following the singer’s split from Morgan Evans in August of 2022. A source shared in March, as Kelsea and Chase’s romance began to bloom, that they were “having a great time” getting to know one another. “They’re having a great time together,” an insider told ET at the time. “Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives.”