Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Pack on the PDA in Matching Pajamas in Adorable New Holiday Photos

Kelsea Ballerini, 30, and Chase Stokes, 31, had a loved up holiday together! The country singer took to Instagram to share several photos of her and her boyfriend spending time together with their dogs and other loved ones as they celebrated Christmas. One snapshot showed them cuddling while wearing matching pajamas and sitting in front of a decorated Christmas tree while another showed Kelsea being kissed by one of the pooches.

Some photos showed drinks and a game with cards while another showed the lovebirds wearing matching reindeer sweaters. “merry chrysler,”Kelsea captioned the post along with a Christmas tree emoji.

The latest Christmas-themed PDA photos come after Kelsea addressed rumors that she and Chase’s ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline, who also works with him on Outer Banks, don’t get along. “I met [Madelyn], and I talked to her, and she’s lovely and I think she’s wildly talented,” she said during her November 29 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I think the internet did its best to make it really weird, and it just didn’t work for them. I’m stoked to be on set and vibe with everyone.”

She also said that she considers herself a “girls’ girl” who does not “buy into the bulls**t” speculation that she and Madelyn despise each other for their respective connections to Chase. She admires how the exes work together despite no longer being romantically linked.

“I think [Chase and Madelyn] have a beautiful working relationship, and I’m excited to hang with her,” Kelsea added. “People want drama, they don’t want consistency and happiness.”

She went on to say that if she ever felt “insecure” about Chase and Madelyn’s past, that would indicate “way more about my insecurity with myself and my relationship” than it would about the former couple. “And I don’t feel insecure with my relationship, and I don’t feel insecure about myself,” she concluded.

Kelsea and Chase have been dating since early 2023. Before that, Chase dated Madelyn for over a year before their breakup in 2021 while Kelsea was married to Morgan Evans from 2017 until 2022.