Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher Opens Up About Her & Husband Jordan Rodgers’ ‘Work Dynamic’ (Exclusive Interview)

JoJo Fletcher and her husband, Jordan Rodgers, will always be part of the Bachelor Nation, but that doesn’t mean they can’t spread their wings and fly! While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life about her second Cupshe collaboration, JoJo, 33, opened up about how it feels to work with her spouse, as she and Jordan, 35, co-hosted season 1 of The Big D.

JoJo and Jordan quickly went from “being the center of a reality TV dating show while trying to figure out [their] relationship” — which “was obviously very different” — to “co-hosting together as spouses,” and the experience was “just so fun to [them],” she gushed.

As for how it felt transitioning from being contestants to co-hosts, the former season 20 star of The Bachelor said, “For us it was surprisingly so easy!”

“We have a really great work dynamic, which we realize isn’t always the case,” the Tennessee native said. “So, we are really lucky to be able to do things we love in our profession, but doing them together makes it even more fun for us. It’s like ‘bring your husband to work day,’ — just every day!”

The Big D got canceled after its first season aired in 2022. If they have the chance to return as co-hosts, JoJo pointed out that the job was “one of our favorite things we do together and hope there are more to come!”

The couple first met in 2016 while filming season 12 of The Bachelorette. They got engaged in the season finale and wed in May 2022. Now that their second anniversary is around the corner, JoJo pointed out that they “carved out a couple weeks” to celebrate their love.

“We have the craziest schedule these next couple of months with work,” JoJo said, adding that she and Jordan “have a friend’s wedding in Amsterdam that falls in the same time frame.”

“So, we will be there and heading over to Mallorca with friends after, so that’s to be an amazing trip!” she added.

JoJo is promoting her second campaign with Cupshe, a team she described as a “dream to work with.”

“I wanted to include something for everyone in this festival collection!” she explained, adding, “It features bold pops of color for the spring and festival season, yet still incorporates some perfect neutrals that will turn heads. … Really looking forward to hopefully styling some of my pieces during our travels.”