Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to ‘Ludicrous’ Theory She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity: ‘I’ve Never Met Him’

Elizabeth Hurley brushed off the rumors that she was the older woman that Prince Harry lost his virginity to, as he recalled in his memoir Spare. The actress, 58, spoke about the theory that she was the woman who deflowered the Duke of Sussex, 39, on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, April 3. A fan had asked about the rumors, and she was quick to put them to rest.

In Spare, Harry recalled losing his V-card to a “beautiful older woman in the countryside,” which led some fans to believe that it was Elizabeth. The model admitted that it wasn’t true. “That was ludicrous,” she said, via Entertainment Tonight. “He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”

Besides writing it off as “ludicrous,” Elizabeth admitted that she’s never even crossed paths with the Duke of Sussex. “I’ve never met him in my life,” she said on the talk show.

This isn’t the first time that Elizabeth has denied the rumor. She was asked about the rumor in 2022 during an interview with Saturday Times. When asked, she brushed it off. “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!,” she said. “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

While Elizabeth further drove the point home that she was not the woman in Harry’s book, she did speak about where she’s at in her love life currently on WWHL. “I have had a few famous men slide into my DMs,” she said. “I am seeing someone, but I’ve just made a decision that I wouldn’t tell anyone unless we were engaged.”

Prior to her current mystery man, Elizabeth has been married twice. Her first husband was Hugh Grant, who she was wed to from 1987 until 2000. She was married to her second husband Shane Warne from 2011 to 2013. She also had a brief relationship with businessman Steve Bing, and they had a son Damian Hurley together in 2002.