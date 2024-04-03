Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Boyfriend Dominic Fike

Hunter Schafer is providing a glimpse into her dating life after her breakup with Dominic Fike made headlines last summer. During a new interview with GQ, the Euphoria star confirmed she is currently single and taking her time to find someone special.

“I’m still in some ways healing from the last thing,” Hunter, 25, told the publication in an interview published on April 2. “I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else.”

Before fans assume Hunter’s breakup with Dominic, 28, was dramatic, the actress made it clear that the relationship was a special one that she will treasure.

Although she never dated a man before Dominic, Hunter said the romance opened her eyes to new possibilities.

“I had had so many s**tty experiences with men before — not from dating them, but just in life,” she explained. “I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love.”

Dating Dominic allowed the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star to “work through a lot of the feelings of disdain that I had towards men as a whole.”

“I think it had inhibited a lot of my friendships with men, and a lot of that came down as well,” she continued. “I had a really beautiful relationship with [Dominic], and it really opened me up in that way.”

In July 2023, Dominic confirmed his split with Hunter in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. At the time, the actor referred to himself as a “relationship person” but noted that “casual sex” is often easier.

“I could make music around her, which was crazy. I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her,” he told the publication. “I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.’ But the fact of me saying that — of being uncomfortable being alone — that’s a bad thing. So I decided to just be alone for a while.”

During her candid interview with GQ, Hunter also confirmed she was “once romantically involved” with singer Rosalía for five months in 2019. To this day, they remain in each other’s lives.

“I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Schafer explained. “She’s family no matter what…It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too.”