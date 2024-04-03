 Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates After Illness – Hollywood Life

Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates After Postponing Concerts

The Grammy winner previously announced that she was forced to postpone several shows due to an undisclosed illness.

April 3, 2024 2:10PM EDT
Hello, is this the good Adele news you were looking for? Less than two months after announcing she would be delaying her Las Vegas residency because of an undisclosed illness, the Grammy winner is ready to announce rescheduled dates.

“The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year,” Adele, 35, wrote via Instagram on April 2. “Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date.”

Those who had tickets for her March shows will now be able to see the “Easy on Me” singer perform her biggest hits in October and November of this year.

Adele also added that “all other shows remain unaffected.”

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Some fans grew concerned in February when Adele first announced that she would be delaying her residency because she wasn’t feeling well.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Las Vegas residency,” she wrote via X on February 27. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately, it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

Adele continued: “And so on Doctors orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

Ever since her residency officially kicked off in November 2022, Adele has been delighting fans with her unforgettable voice. She also has provided more than a few surprise concert moments, including the night she attempted to try Beyoncé’s “everybody on mute” challenge.

While celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga have expressed how grateful they are to have seen Adele’s shows, the “Hello” singer says the concerts have personally given her a new love for performing.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” Adele previously shared via Instagram in October 2023. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget.”

