Adele Hilariously Tries Beyonce’s ‘Errbody On Mute’ Move During Her Own Concert

Adele tried her hand at the infamous Beyoncé challenge, which originated during the Renaissance tour when Bey sings 'Energy.'

August 26, 2023
Adele took a page out of Beyoncé‘s book during her Las Vegas residency “Weekends with Adele.” The singer, 35, attempted to try Queen Bey’s “everybody on mute” challenge during her concert on Friday, August 25 — but was instead met with laughter inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “When [Beyoncé] sings ‘everybody on mute’ you have to be f—ing quiet,” the British-born singer then quipped. “Atlanta failed miserably. There was a video of them this morning!” she went on, referencing the Georgia Renaissance Tour dates earlier this month.

The trend originated with Beyoncé’s song “Energy” — track seven off Renaissance — when she sings, “Look around, everybody on mute.” The GRAMMY winner has taken the challenge fairly seriously in recent weeks, having her team create printed cards in East Rutherford, New Jersey with instructions for the thousands of fans attending. “During ‘Energy’, when Beyoncé sings ‘everybody on mute,’ BE MUTE! No cheering, no hollering, no finishing the lyric,” the card read. It has also become clear that Beyoncé smiles on stage when the audience follows direction, but shows a face of discontent when audiences are not quiet.

Adele’s moment was particularly sweet, as fans who are familiar with the “Easy On Me” songstress are well aware of her Beyhive status. The London native has previously talked about growing up listening to Destiny’s Child, with one of her favorite songs being “No, No, No” off the group’s first album. She made the admission in 2017 when accepting a GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year, which she won over Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“I was with some girlfriends, and we were practising a song to do at an assembly. I probably suggested the Spice Girls, and they said have you heard [Destiny’s Child’s] ‘No No No’?” Adele recalled on stage. “And I was like, ‘no, no, no.’ The way I felt when I first heard ‘No No No’ was exactly the same as when I first heard Lemonade last year,” she added.

While on-stage, Adele also broke her GRAMMY in half to share her award with the Houston native. “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she praised.

