Why Princess Kate Delivered Cancer News Without Husband Prince William

Princess Kate knew when she was ready to share her cancer diagnosis with the world. After facing baseless rumors for weeks regarding her public absence, the 42-year-old royal sat down to record a video message, announcing her health update. However, fans noticed that her husband, Prince William, wasn’t beside her in the video. A new report explains the reason why Kate chose to convey the news alone.

“It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday, March 28. The insider added to the publication that, in her announcement, Kate explained how her husband, 41, has been “supporting her throughout.”

“William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January, ” the insider continued. “Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

The publication also reported that Kate wrote the speech herself. Since she explained in the announcement that she, William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, needed time to process her cancer diagnosis, the insider doubled down to the outlet, “She and the prince needed time to process the news, she needed time to recover from surgery and she needed time to tell the children. That was the driving force.”

Last week, the Princess of Wales shocked the world when she revealed that she has cancer. She did not disclose what type of cancer she has, but the royal pointed out that she is currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Kate explained. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Toward the end of the clip, Kate informed fans “that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,”