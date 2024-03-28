Usher Once Recalled Seeing ‘Curious Things’ Living With Diddy in Resurfaced Interview

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ run-in with federal law enforcement has turned Hollywood upside down. Amid his sex trafficking investigation, an old interview with Usher speaking with Howard Stern has resurfaced online, in which the 45-year-old “OMG” artist recalled his experience living with Combs when he was a teen.

“I moved to New York City, and I lived with Sean “Puffy” Combs for a year,” Usher said on The Howard Stern Show in 2016, referring to one of Diddy’s nicknames. After Howard asked if he saw any “orgies” at “Puffy Flavor Camp,” Usher responded, “No, not really. But, hey — I was curious. I got a chance to see some things.”

The “Yeah!” singer explained why he went there in the first place. “I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it,” he acknowledged, before adding, “But I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy.”

Usher then clarified that, “There were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it,” since he was only 13 at the time.

When asked if he would consider letting his children to the “Puffy Flavor Camp,” Usher quickly replied, “Hell no.”

Usher’s resurfaced comments come days after Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security on Monday, March 25. Later that day, Diddy was spotted at a Miami airport, seemingly traveling.

The raids took place amid ongoing sexual assault allegations against the rapper. Multiple women have come forward with accusations of rape.

Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, released a statement in response to the federal raids, calling the situation “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” the attorney said. “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.