Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Files for a Restraining Order Against Her

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn and her estranged husband Christian “Richard” Dumontet‘s situation continues to unfold in the public eye. Days after he was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and violating a restraining order, Dumontet has filed a restraining order against Quinn, 35.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Dumontet filed the request on Tuesday, March 26, asking for Quinn to move out of their Los Angeles home and stay 100 yards away from it. Additionally, Dumontet expressed his concern that Quinn would try to abduct their son, Christian, 3.

Dumontet’s request points to the alleged domestic violence incident that took place on March 19, when he was seen being taken away in handcuffs by authorities. The retired entrepreneur claimed in his court documents that their falling out resulted from an argument over Quinn’s dogs, “which she refuses to have house or crate trained,” he alleged.

“Mr. Dumontet constantly finds himself the only one cleaning up after the dogs, so much so that operating and cleaning the remote vacuum cleaner has become a bonding activity between himself and 3-year-old Christian,” the paperwork read, while recalling the alleged incident on March 19. “At that point Mr. Dumontet grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room, against the wall. Mr. Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son. Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house.”

In his court filing, Dumont claimed that his estranged wife “suddenly filed an EPO (emergency protection order) against me using false allegations of domestic violence.”

Dumontet’s claims contradict what he was arrested for. Multiple outlets reported that he “threw a bag with glass but missed and struck [his and Quinn’s] child, causing injury.” He was reportedly in custody under a bail of $30,000 after being arrested twice: the first time for a connection to an alleged domestic violence incident involving his and Quinn’s child, and the second time shortly afterward for violating an emergency protection order against Quinn.

Quinn and Dumontet have been married since 2019. Most Selling Sunset viewers know him as “Christian Richard,” a name he went by in public for “privacy reasons,” according to Netflix.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.