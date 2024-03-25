Jennifer Lopez & Her Child Emme Embrace in New Photo From Broadway Outing

It was a Broadway kind of day for Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz! The 54-year-old pop superstar shared photos to her Instagram from their “merry Sunday” together on March 24, and one was a sweet snapshot of the two hugging. For their theatrical outing, Jennifer stunned in a bright green ensemble and sunglasses, while her 16-year-old rocked an all-black outfit as they enjoyed a performance of Merrily We Roll Along.

“A merry Sunday,” the mom of two captioned her Instagram post. In addition to Emme, Jennifer shares son Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Elsewhere in her carousel included an image of the play’s marquee at the Hudson Theater in New York City and another snapshot of Emme posing with Broadway star Jonathan Groff, who plays Frank in the show. The first picture in Jennifer’s gallery post was a mirror selfie, for which the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker posed in a dark green exercise outfit.

Last month, Jennifer took her 16-year-old twins to Japan in honor of their milestone birthday.

It’s been a busy time for Jennifer, as she released her highly anticipated album This Is Me … Now, as a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me … Then. Coinciding with the release of her 2024 music was a meta film with the same title and its behind-the-scenes documentary. The musical movie explores Jennifer’s past relationships and individual growth. Without mentioning any of her exes, the Hustlers star explained how much has changed after finding her way back to husband Ben Affleck. The spouses originally dated from 2002 to 2004 when they called off their engagement.

Nearly 20 years later, the Selena star and the Good Will Hunting co-writer, 51, rekindled their relationship and got married in 2022.

In Jennifer’s The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, Ben comforted his wife about her concerns regarding the film.

“You’ll be scared it’ll suck until it doesn’t,” Ben told Jennifer. “You’ve gotta discern between things that suck DNA-wise, and things that just don’t work right.”

Although Jennifer insisted that she thought her musical film “sucked” at the moment, Ben responded, “That’s wrong. That’s just inexperience, that you haven’t done this process before.”

At one point in the documentary, viewers learned that Jennifer showed Ben’s actual love letters to her team while she was writing the new music, to which he was surprised about.

“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told,” Ben told the cameras before adding, “If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”