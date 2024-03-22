 Tristan Thompson Reportedly Owes Maralee Nichols Child Support – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Has Reportedly Missed Multiple Child Support Payments to Maralee Nichols

According to a new report, Tristan is behind in child support payments totaling over $57,000 to Maralee for their son, Theo.

March 22, 2024 10:00AM EDT
Tristan Thompson at The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019
Image Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Tristan Thompson is in a financial predicament with Maralee Nichols. The two share their son, Theo, and the 33-year-old NBA player reportedly owes Maralee more than $57,000 in back payments of child support. The Los Angeles Superior Court claimed that Tristan — who is Khloé Kardashian‘s ex — missed payments to Maralee from September 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

The U.S. Sun reported the news on Friday, March 22. The outlet also reported that Tristan has not met his and Maralee’s 2-year-old son since he was born in December 2021. At the time, Maralee’s paternity lawsuit against the basketball player came to light. It revealed that Tristan hooked up with Maralee while he was still in a relationship with Khloé, 39. One month before the report broke the internet, the Kardashians star and the athlete were informed that their surrogate was pregnant with their second child, Tatum. They also share their daughter, True, together.

In January 2022, Tristan revealed in a public statement that he took a paternity test, and the results proved that he was Theo’s father.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan also apologized to Khloé, writing, “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Tristan’s paternity scandal ended his relationship with the reality TV star for good. She opened up about the ordeal for the first time on her family’s Hulu show in season 2. By season 4, the exes built a healthier co-parenting relationship. Khloé even let Tristan and his disabled brother, Amari, stay at her house while his was under renovation.

Nevertheless, a few of Khloé’s sisters were not immediately ready to welcome Tristan back with open arms. Kourtney Kardashian, in particular, didn’t mince words when she confronted him about his past infidelity in one episode that aired in November 2023.

“I don’t have anymore anger. I just want an understanding of how you can do these things or how it got there,” Kourtney, 44, told Tristan, before asking, “The next day after you do the deed, do you feel anything?”

