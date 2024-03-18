Zendaya & Tom Holland Enjoy Tennis Match Date in New Video

Is this the real-life version of The Challengers? Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells California, on March 17, and fans took the opportunity to share videos of the pair’s day out. In several social media clips, the 27-year-olds were seen smiling and enjoying the tennis match.

For the outing, Zendaya was dressed in a sporty white zip-up jacket and a matching undershirt, and she wore her shoulder-length hair down in a sleek style. As for Tom, the Spider-Man actor wore sunglasses and a burgundy red button-down shirt.

This was a rare public sighting of everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood couple. After they were unknowingly photographed kissing in 2021, Zendaya and Tom have made it a point to protect their relationship from the public eye. However, they haven’t hesitated to talk about each other.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars confirmed their romance in September 2021 when Tom called Zendaya “My MJ” in an Instagram birthday tribute. She subsequently called him “My Spider-Man” in a separate post. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, but they have not posed together at a red carpet event.

In June 2023, Tom answered a question about his “rizz” during an interview with Buzzfeed. Though he didn’t mention his girlfriend by name, the sentiment was clear when he said, “I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love. So, I’ve got no need for rizz.”

In December of that year, while sitting down with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, the Crowded Room actor explained who in his inner circle gives him the most transparent feedback about his acting.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me,” Tom said, adding, “Which I love, ‘cause you need that.”

Amid the press tour for Zendaya’s film Dune: Part Two, the actress — who played Chani in the sci-fi — gave a shout-out to her boyfriend during an interview with IGTV Presents in early 2024.

“If you guys could bring back one thing from the U.K. back with you to the states, what would it be?” the interviewer asked, to which the Emmy Award winner responded, “Um, yeah, my boyfriend. I would just take him with me.”

As the international Dune: Part Two premieres came to a close this past February, Zendaya began teasing her fans with her upcoming tennis movie, The Challengers. As the supportive boyfriend that he is, Tom shared multiple trailers and clips from the new film to his Instagram Stories.