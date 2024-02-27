Zendaya Says She Would ‘Take’ Boyfriend Tom Holland Back From the U.K. With Her

Zendaya knew exactly what she would “bring back” with her from the U.K. to the U.S. While promoting her new film, Dune: Part Two, the 27-year-old movie star referenced one British crush of hers whom she would take home to America: Tom Holland.

“If you guys could bring back one thing from the U.K. back with you to the states, what would it be?” an IGTV Presents interviewer asked Zendaya and her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet. Almost immediately, the Emmy Award winning-actress responded with a laugh, “Um, yeah, my boyfriend. I would just take him with me.”

As a fellow Tom Holland fan, Timothée, 28, chimed in, “That’s right,” in agreement with his co-star.

Just one week prior, the Euphoria actress gave Tom, 27, a shout-out during her puppy interview with Buzzfeed while explaining who she knows has the best “rizz” or “charisma.”

Zendaya tells IGV Presents the one thing she would bring back from the UK to the states: “My boyfriend. I would just take him with me.” pic.twitter.com/Fy3vvaICEY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2024

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” Zendaya said with a smile. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So, it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to like pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

Last year, Timothée weighed in on Tom’s rizz level as well during his appearance on LADBible’s “Agree to Disagree” in December 2023. After being asked who out of him and Tom was better looking, the Wonka star quickly responded, “Tom is the ultimate rizzmaster. Internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this. Ultimate rizzmaster.”

Tom and Zendaya first met on the set of their first film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2016. They didn’t start dating until about five years later. In late 2021, the actors broke their silence on their relationship by affectionately calling each other, “My MJ” and “My Spider-Man” on Instagram, in reference to their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

The pair prefer to keep their romance away from the public eye as much as possible. However, privacy can be difficult as high-profile public figures. In fact, Tom has expressed that he avoids attending any red carpet premieres if he isn’t required to show up. Nevertheless, the Crowded Room star was recently spotted attending a Dune: Part Two afterparty in support of Zendaya.