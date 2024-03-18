Brenda Song Shares Glimpse at Parenthood With Macaulay Culkin: ‘We Really Don’t Get out of the House’

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are just like other parents. The actors — who share two sons together — recently stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance together at the Clarins launch party in Los Angeles. During the event, Brenda, 35, shared a rare glimpse at how parenthood is going for her and Macaulay, 43.

“We really don’t get out of the house,” she joked while speaking with E! News. “We eat, we eat, and we hang out. We spend a lot of time together, when we have time off we like to go out and eat.”

The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star and the Home Alone actor welcomed their first son, Dakota, in April 2021 and their second son — whose name has not been disclosed — in March 2023.

“The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work,” Brenda continued in the interview. “One thing that I’ve always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life.”

Despite the difficulties that come with parenting, Brenda noted how she and her children have fun at home. “My boys love Ed Sheeran, that is what they listen to, I kid you not,” she added.

Brenda and Macaulay have maintained a private relationship ever since they started dating in 2017. On rare occasions, though, the pair have shared sweet sentiments about one another, such as at Macaulay’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023. As he delivered his “thank you” speech, the former child actor got emotional while thanking Brenda.

Macaulay Culkin making Brenda Song cry during his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/hTYDwTqn6l — JUMBLE BAG (@JumbleBag) December 2, 2023

“You are absolutely everything,” Macaulay said while getting choked up. “You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever know; you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose. You’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

Macaulay then joked that among his favorite people, Brenda is “somewhere in there,” before telling her that he loves her. Cameras at the event captured Brenda welling up with tears in the audience.