Camila Cabello Supports Olivia Rodrigo at Her ‘GUTS World Tour’: ‘The Most Talented’

There’s nothing better than two queens supporting each other. Camila Cabello showed her support for fellow music artist and pal Olivia Rodrigo by attending her GUTS World Tour in Florida earlier this week. In videos shared via her Instagram Stories, Camila, 27, was seen rocking out to Olivia, 21, while she performed some of her hits.

After the show, the “Señorita” hitmaker and the “Good 4 U” artist hugged backstage, and Camila even appeared to have brought Olivia flowers. In a separate picture shared via Camila’s Instagram Stories, she and Olivia posed for a photo.

“The most talented, sweetest, cutest girl with the best show!!!” Camila gushed. “We screamed out guts out last night.”

In the past year, Camila and Olivia have gushed over each other’s talent on social media, and fans have taken note of it. In fact, the back-and-forth Instagram banter sparked speculation that the two could have been working on a collab. Nevertheless, neither of them have confirmed the rumors.

Camila, on the other hand, has been teasing her upcoming music for months. As most musicians do before releasing new bops, Camila wiped her entire Instagram account, and she even dyed her hair blonde. During a recent interview with Puss Puss Magazine, the “Bam Bam” artist described what inspired her to write new music.

“It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who I really felt I was in love with this person,” she told the publication in February, seemingly referring to her last relationship with Shawn Mendes. “Now, I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult, and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one. There’s just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box. You can’t really say that it’s a sad song, you can’t really pin it down. It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it. I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that.”

As for what the album means to her, the former Fifth Harmony member called it a “reinvention.”

“I feel like so much of the album has a through line, and there’s definitely more themes that the album touches,” she concluded.

For Olivia’s part, the “Driver’s License” hitmaker has been traveling the country for her international tour, performing songs from both her first album, SOUR, and her sophomore album, GUTS.